TNI Morning News Headlines – November 29, 2024

➡️All schools in Bhubaneswar to remain closed after 1 PM in view of PM Modi’s Odisha visit for three-day DGP-IGP Conference.
➡️The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) under the chairmanship of CM Mohan Majhi has approved 20 investment proposals worth Rs 1,36,622.24 Cr. These projects will create over 74,350 new jobs in different districts.
➡️Khandhamal reels under cold conditions. G.Udayagiri recorded this year’s lowest 6.1 degree Celsius on November 28.
➡️Preparations are in full swing for the Navy Day celebration on the sea along the Blue Flag Beach of Puri in Odisha.
➡️Bhubaneswar Airport to expand flight services to 5 new cities (Indore, Dehradun, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Kochi) from 2025.
➡️Jharkhand: Birsa Munda’s descendant Mangal Munda who was injured in a road accident, passed away at RIMS last night.
➡️Cyclone Fengal: Deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to weaken near Tamilnadu, Puducherry coasts on Saturday morning, says IMD.
➡️Amit Shah to move Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha today for passage.
➡️Report on Sambhal mosque survey likely to be submitted to local court; security tight in district.
➡️Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old girl raped in ‘108’ ambulance in Mauganj district; main accused, driver held.
➡️Nifty regains 24000, Sensex surges 400 points on Friday after sharp correction on Thursday.
➡️Israel kills 42 people across Gaza. Lebanon’s military has accused Israeli forces of violating a ceasefire agreement.
➡️Mexican senate passes proposal to abolish autonomous bodies.
