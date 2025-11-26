TNI Morning News Headlines – November 26, 2025

📌Odisha approves 20 new industrial projects worth Rs 4,353 crore across 11 districts; 7,815 jobs on cards.

📌IAF astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla attends a special programme at a private school in Bhubaneswar.

📌Renowned sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on the occasion of Constitution Day.

📌Despite cyclone speculation, Odisha is expected to remain largely dry for a week; IMD says no direct threat to Odisha.

📌Crowds grow at UIDAI Centres in Bhubaneswar for new enrolments and corrections.

📌Seven more suspected Bangladeshis identified in Jagatsinghpur; total rises to 20.

📌Hyderabad, Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Safran Aircraft Engine Services India facility.

📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes a letter to citizens on Constitution Day.

📌India score 90/5 at tea on Day 5 of second Test against South Africa at Guwahati, chasing 549.

📌Rupee falls 4 paise to 89.26 against US dollar in early trade.

📌Volcanic ash exits India; flights hit as Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts after 10,000 years.