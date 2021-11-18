TNI Morning News Headlines – November 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 229 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 133 quarantine and 96 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 113 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 57,649 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM distributes new BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects for Kendujhar.

➡️ Third phase +2 Admission process in Odisha begins today.

➡️ Odisha cadre IPS officer Ghanshyam Upadhyay appointed CBI Joint Director.

➡️ Odisha Government announces list of holidays in 2022 for its offices.

➡️ Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Netherlands, France, Argentina arrive in Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,197 new cases, 12,134 recoveries & 301 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,28,555 – lowest in 527 days.

➡️ Daily positivity rate (0.82%) less than 2% for last 44 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.96%) less than 2% for last 54 days.

➡️ Low-pressure area over SE & adjoining SW Bay of Bengal now lies as a well-marked low pressure area over SW and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu­, south Andhra Pradesh coasts with associated cyclonic circulation. It’s intensified into a Depression now: IMD.

➡️ Today NIA conducted searches at 14 locations in a Left Wing Extremism (LWE) case in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Indian and French Air Force carried out Exercise Desert Knight 2. The French Air Force participated with Mirage-2000 and Rafale fighter aircraft while the Indian Air Force participated with its Su 30 and Jaguar fighter jets: IAF officials.

➡️ All schools and colleges to remain closed in Puducherry and Karaikal today in view of the heavy rain forecast.

➡️ Tamil Nadu rain: Weather system likely to intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours.

World News

➡️ American rapper Young Dolph dies in Memphis shooting.

➡️ India Re-Elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-25 term.

➡️ Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy.

➡️ China has never taken one inch of land from other countries: Xi tells Biden.