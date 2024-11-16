TNI Morning News Headlines – November 16, 2024

➡️All four doors of Puri Srimandir opened for devotees from today.
➡️Chariot with the Holy Trinity was untimely rolled out at Konabira village under Komna block in Nuapada district has triggered strong resentment among devotees.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a four-day visit to Singapore to highlight State’s investment opportunities to global investors.
➡️Fire reported in Kanniyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Super Fast Express in Bhadrak; no casualty was reported in the incident.
➡️NHRC directs Dhenkanal collector to provide medical facilities to pregnant gangrape survivor who got pregnant.
➡️Non-veg markets in Bhubaneswar wear a deserted look as Chadakhai falls on Sankranti today.
➡️Fire breaks out at Children Ward at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh; 10 newborns died, 16 battle for life.
➡️Jhansi Hospital Fire: CM Yogi announces Rs 5 lakh each to parents of newborns who died, 50,000 to families of injured. PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Jhansi fire incident.
➡️India 283/1 (Sanju Samson 109*, Tilak Varma 120*) beat South Africa 148 (Stubbs 43, Miller 36; Arshdeep 3/20) by 135 runs in 4th T20I; win Series 3-1.
➡️US President-elect Trump names Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.
