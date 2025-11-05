TNI Morning News Headlines – November 05, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
📌Lakhs of devotees across the State participated in Boita Bandana celebrations to mark Kartik Purnima.
 
📌President Droupadi Murmu wishes all, especially to the people of Odisha, on the auspicious occasion of the Kartik Purnima.
 
📌Historic Bali Jatra festival in Cuttack is scheduled to commence from today. The historic fair will continue till November 12.
 
📌Pitabas Panda murder case: Six accused taken on remand.
 
📌The newly elected Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani is the son of Rourkela-born award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair.
 
📌I-T raid on Utkal Builders continues. Cash worth lakhs seized in Bhubaneswar, lockers to be opened today.
 
📌EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses at the 8th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum.
 

📌Delhi air quality sees slight improvement, AQI remains in ‘poor’ category.
 
📌PM Modi extends greetings on Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti.
 
📌Chhattisgarh: 11 dead, several injured in Bilaspur train accident.
 
📌External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Canada next week.
 
📌Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chhatru area of Kishtwar.
 
📌Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference in Delhi today, may drop ‘hydrogen bomb’.
 
 
