TNI Morning News Headlines – March 19, 2025

➡️Thousands of tribals in Koraput protested against bauxite mining in Nageswari Reserve Forest.
➡️Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Matric examination paper evaluation commences across the State.
➡️A two-day coordinated coastal security exercise, ‘Sagar Kavach’ begins at Odisha’s Paradip today.
➡️Boat capsizes at Mata Tila Dam in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh; 7 missing, 8 rescued.
➡️Delhi Government plans to enroll one lakh residents for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana insurance scheme within one month.
➡️NIA conducts searches at 12 locations in Jammu in terrorist infiltration case.
➡️Sensex climbs 172.43 points to 75,473.69 in early trade; Nifty up 54 points to 22,888.30.
➡️Rupee falls 11 paise to 86.67 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally returned to earth, after nine long months who were stranded in Space.
➡️Sunita Williams undergoes 45-day rehabilitation after return to Earth.
➡️NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 – Astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned to Earth.
