TNI Morning News Headlines – March 08, 2025

➡️On International Womens Day sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand sculpture showcasing the journey of women empowerment, Nari Shakti.
➡️Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to host Super Cup 2025. The tournament is scheduled to commence on 18th April and will conclude on 28th April.
➡️Several shops reduced to ashes in fire mishap in Bhubaneswar Saheed Nagar.
➡️Indian Railways mandates confirmed tickets for platform entry at 60 major stations.
➡️On International Women’s Day, women were allowed VIP Darshan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple via a dedicated entrance through gate Number 4.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Lakhpati Didi program at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari, Gujarat today.
➡️US Prez threatens sanctions against Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement is reached with Ukraine.
➡️India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final to be held tomorrow in Dubai.
