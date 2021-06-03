TNI Morning News Headlines – June 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 8839 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 790970, including 85423 active cases and 702621 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports biggest single day spike of 1235 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (769) and Mayurbhanj (583).

➡️ 42 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 5 from Sundargarh, 4 each from Cuttack, Kalahandi. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,873.

➡️ A Puri-based 18-year-old artist, Saswat Ranjan Sahoo, has made an 1870 model penny-farthing using 3,653 matchsticks to mark World Bicycle Day observed today.

➡️ Odisha among top 3 contributors in Oxygen Express deliveries; Oxygen Expresses loaded 7102 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen from Odisha.

➡️ Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal by the end of next week; heavy rainfall expected from June 9 to 12 in Odisha: AccuWeather Meteorologist Jason Nikholls.

➡️ Mortal remains of Late Odisha Minister Bijayshree Routray kept at the BJD office in Bhubaneswar for paying last respect. Guard of Honour given to Routray.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,32,788 new COVID19 cases, 2,31,456 recoveries and 3,207 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,83,07,832 including 17,93,645 active cases, 2,61,79,085 cured cases & 3,35,102 deaths.

➡️ Recovery Rate in India increases to 90.34%.

➡️ Total of 21,85,46,667 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ As many as 35,37,82,648 samples have been tested in the country up to June 2 including 21,59,873 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Air Marshal VR Choudhari to take over as the next Vice Chief of Air Staff on June 30.

➡️ Serum Institute of India (SII) seeks indemnity protection against liabilities: Sources.

➡️ Centre signs deal to get 2nd Made-In-India Vaccine, 30 Crore Doses Booked for Hyderabad-based Biological-E’s Covid vaccine.

➡️ Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard for the second day in a row, in the drug case linked to the late actor’s death.

➡️ Active terror operative Amin Malik got neutralized: Kashmir Police.

➡️ So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 23741 MT of LMO in more than 1405 tankers to various states across the country.

➡️ BJP councillor shot dead by militants in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Rupee falls 9 paise to 73.18 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 278.37 pts to 52,127.85 in opening session; Nifty advances 83.25 pts to 15,659.45.

World News

➡️ Mehul Choksi produced before Magistrate, to face charges of illegal entry into Dominica.

➡️ United States suspends tariffs imposed on India, five others in digital tax dispute.

➡️ US To Announce Details Of Global Distribution Of 80 Million Vaccine Doses

➡️ Covid variant found in India threatens to rapidly spread in sub-region: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).