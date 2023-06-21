TNI Morning News Headlines – June 21, 2023

PM Modi on June 21 virtually connected to the citizens of India and informed of the Yoga event that he will be participating in at around 5:30 pm IST.

By Sree Mishra
➡️ Ratha Jatra 2023: Pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra has resumed today.
➡️ In a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha, who are experiencing unbearable heat, rain likely to lash across the State from today.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s carcade had an unscheduled stoppage in a street of Puri as several children were standing along the road to meet him.
➡️ Odisha, runners-up of the 2018-19 edition, former champions Tamil Nadu and their neighbours Karnataka won their respective preliminary league matches in the Senior Women’s National Football Championship.
➡️ BJP National President JP Nadda to arrive in Odisha tomorrow.
➡️ One jawan injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district during an encounter with Naxalites.
➡️ PM Modi on June 21 virtually connected to the citizens of India and informed of the Yoga event that he will be participating in at around 5:30 pm IST.
➡️ Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in a big way at Pangong Tso, Ladakh and in Sikkim to mark the International Yoga Day 2023.
Related Posts

PM Modi meets Intellectuals, Business Leaders, Health…

UP rape survivor sets herself on fire

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Tesla coming to India, says Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi.
➡️Gujarat’s Surat is gearing up for the mega celebration of International Yoga Day where more than 1.25 lakh people are expected to perform yoga together along a 12 km stretch.
➡️Ram Lalla idol to be installed in January 2024.
➡️ The makers of actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ unveiled the trailer of the film.
➡️Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing, and two others are in hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River. 
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.