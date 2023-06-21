TNI Morning News Headlines – June 21, 2023
PM Modi on June 21 virtually connected to the citizens of India and informed of the Yoga event that he will be participating in at around 5:30 pm IST.
➡️ Ratha Jatra 2023: Pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra has resumed today.
➡️ In a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha, who are experiencing unbearable heat, rain likely to lash across the State from today.
➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s carcade had an unscheduled stoppage in a street of Puri as several children were standing along the road to meet him.
➡️ Odisha, runners-up of the 2018-19 edition, former champions Tamil Nadu and their neighbours Karnataka won their respective preliminary league matches in the Senior Women’s National Football Championship.
➡️ BJP National President JP Nadda to arrive in Odisha tomorrow.
➡️ One jawan injured in an IED blast in Bijapur district during an encounter with Naxalites.
➡️ Indian Army personnel perform Yoga in a big way at Pangong Tso, Ladakh and in Sikkim to mark the International Yoga Day 2023.
➡️Tesla coming to India, says Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi.
➡️Gujarat’s Surat is gearing up for the mega celebration of International Yoga Day where more than 1.25 lakh people are expected to perform yoga together along a 12 km stretch.
➡️Ram Lalla idol to be installed in January 2024.
➡️ The makers of actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ unveiled the trailer of the film.
➡️Two Royal Canadian Air Force members are missing, and two others are in hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Ottawa River.
