TNI Morning News Headlines – June 11, 2025

➡️Mangala Alati of Lord Balabhadra, Mahaprabhu Jagannath & Devi Subhadra is underway in Puri on the occasion of Snana Purnima.
➡️2 died and around 200 others have fallen critically ill due to a diarrhoea outbreak in Jajpur district.
➡️First anniversary celebration of BJP government in Odisha to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on June 20 to attend the event.
➡️ISRO-Space X Axiom-04 mission, scheduled for launch on June 11, postponed after LOX leak detected during Falcon 9 Test.
➡️Prayagraj: Devotees take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima.
➡️Meghalaya murder: Sonam and 4 other accused at Shillong Sadar Police Station, to be taken to court.
➡️8 from Jaipur drown in Banas River in Rajasthan’s Tonk during picnic, SP Vikas Sangwan confirms.
➡️ED launches searches against Congress MP E Tukaram and three Karnataka MLAs in Karnataka Valmiki case.
➡️Congress MP Rahul Gandhi writes a letter to PM Modi on improving hostel conditions and timely scholarships for students from marginalised communities.
➡️Sensex climbs 118.11 points to 82,509.83 in early trade; Nifty up 33.3 points to 25,137.55.
➡️Rupee rises 9 paise to 85.48 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️10 dead, including suspect, in shooting at a school in Austria’s Graz.
➡️Yemen’s Houthis take responsibility for two missile attacks on Israel’s airport.
