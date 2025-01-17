TNI Morning News Headlines – January 17, 2025

➡️Odisha hikes salary of junior teachers (schematic). teachers will now receive a monthly salary of Rs 16,000, up from the previous Rs 11,100.
➡️Authorities of Puri SJTA announced a complete ban on consumption of tobacco-related products like paan’ and gutka’ during working hours; restriction imposed on use of mobile phones.
➡️Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to arrive at Bhubaneswar at 11.45 am today on a two-day visit to Odisha.
➡️Air India Express launched daily flights from Patna to Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
➡️Dalmia cement factory tragedy: Three workers still trapped under debris, 64 rescued at Dalmia Cement plant in Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district.
➡️The controversial Baikunthadham Ashram in Khandagiri is being vacated. Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) plans to demolish the ashram.
➡️January toll rises to 26 with 12 Naxalites gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
➡️RG Kar Horror: Sealdah court in Kolkata will deliver the judgement in the rape and murder case of an on-duty doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on January 18.
➡️Sensex declines 485 points to 76,557.79 in early trade; Nifty drops 144.75 points to 23,167.05.
➡️India to grow at 6.7 per cent for next 2 fiscal years: World Bank.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 86.56 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency movie to hit the screens on Friday.
➡️10 Pakistanis dead, 36 rescued in boat capsize tragedy near Morocco.
➡️Deal has been reached to release hostages held in Gaza, confirms Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
➡️Bangladesh reported its first fatality from the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).
➡️Kho Kho World Cup: India men dominate Bhutan to secure quarterfinals spot; women thrash Malaysia to enter to quarterfinals.
