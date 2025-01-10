TNI Morning News Headlines – January 10, 2025

➡️Former Minister Naba Das’ son Vishal Das detained with some “missing” Sarpanch and Samiti Members in Sareipali, Chhattisgarh. Incident linked to no-confidence motion against Kirmira Block Chairperson.
➡️Nayagarh: 1 killed, and over 30 tourists were injured in a bus accident near Ranpur. Tourists from Gurundi village were on their way to Chilika Kalijai.
➡️4 migrant workers from Odisha killed as bus hits truck in Telangana.
➡️IMD issues heavy fog alert for today and tomorrow across Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Dhenkanal.
➡️Uttar Pradesh, Meerut: Husband, wife, and three daughters brutally ‘murdered’ in Sohail Garden area.
➡️UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Akashvani’s FM radio channel ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Related Posts
➡️More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi Airport, 26 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in parts of north India.
➡️India to bid for 2036 Olympics; Bhubaneswar to be one of the Co-Host Cities.
➡️2024 was Earth’s hottest year ever: Reports.
➡️US House passes bill to sanction International Criminal Court officials over Israeli PM Netanyahu, Gallant arrest warrants.
➡️Lebanon Army Chief Joseph Aoun elected as country’s new President.
➡️Officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal have been invited for ‘Undivided India’ event.
Comments are closed.