TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2024

➡️Orissa High Court directs Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to check accuracy of revised answer key of Ayurvedic Medical Officers exam.
➡️Odisha Higher Education Department releases revised guidelines for scholarship under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan yojana.
➡️From the academic year 2024-25, one-time financial grant of Rs 20,000 at U.G. level and Rs 30,000 at P.G. level shall be awarded to eligible students under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan yojana.
Related Posts
➡️Mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh being taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi for his last rites with full State honours.
➡️Rain improves Delhi’s air quality, AQI becomes ‘moderate’.
➡️Operation continues to rescue the 3-year-old girl trapped in borewell in the Badiyali Dhani area of Kiratpura, Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan.
➡️India reach 326 for 7 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 474 at tea on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Melbourne.
Comments are closed.