TNI Morning News Headlines – December 28, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh being taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi for his last rites.
➡️Orissa High Court directs Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to check accuracy of revised answer key of Ayurvedic Medical Officers exam.
 
➡️Odisha Higher Education Department releases revised guidelines for scholarship under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan yojana.
 
➡️From the academic year 2024-25, one-time financial grant of Rs 20,000 at U.G. level and Rs 30,000 at P.G. level shall be awarded to eligible students under Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan yojana.
 
Related Posts

TNI News Digest – December 27, 2024

Osamu Suzuki, Visionary Leader of Suzuki Motor, Dies at 94

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh being taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi for his last rites with full State honours.
 
➡️Rain improves Delhi’s air quality, AQI becomes ‘moderate’.
 
➡️Operation continues to rescue the 3-year-old girl trapped in borewell in the Badiyali Dhani area of Kiratpura, Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan.
 
➡️India reach 326 for 7 in their first innings in reply to Australia’s 474 at tea on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Melbourne.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.