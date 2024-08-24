TNI Morning News Headlines – August 24, 2024

➡️SJTA writes to ASI DG to begin inspection work for Ratna Bhandar repairing with latest technology early as per SOP.
➡️DA Case: Vigilance court directs to confiscate the properties of worth Rs 5.86 crore of former engineer of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Subash Chandra Mishra.
➡️OSRTC Chief Accounts Officer Bijaya Managaraj arrested following raids in DA case.
➡️IMD issues heavy rainfall activities till August 27 in Odisha.
➡️India launches its 1st reusable hybrid rocket ‘RHUMI-1’. This rocket carried 50 PICO satellites.
➡️Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced retirement from all forms of cricket.
➡️Death toll in Nepal bus mishap rises to 41.
➡️US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India.
➡️Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Party’s nomination.
