TNI Morning News Headlines – August 21, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 21, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate permanent campus of Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneswar.
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 911 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 531 quarantine and 380 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 352 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (88).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (352), Cuttack (88), Balasore (51). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,289.

➡️ As many as 71,264 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF death: Interrogation of Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera underway by Odisha Crime Branch team.

➡️ 108 MLAs to visit Hinjili, the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s constituency to see transformation of 50 high schools .

India News

➡️ India reports 34,457 new COVID 19 cases, 375 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 3,61,340; lowest in 151 days.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 97.54% in India.

➡️ A Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 50,45,76,158 including 17,21,205 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds the cumulative figure of 57.61 crore mark.

➡️ An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians.

➡️ 3 Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

➡️ Delhi-NCR records season’s highest one-day rain today; IMD issues orange alert. Traffic movement is affected. Safdarjung observatory records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30am today.

➡️ 3 cops in Yadgir were suspended for inaction over celebratory firing by supporters of BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur

➡️ NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) extends deadline to submit application fee. The all-India medical entrance test is scheduled for September 12.

World News

➡️ Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in US hits record number.

➡️ UNDP alarmed over ‘current trajectory’ of Afghan conflict.

➡️ Taliban opens fire in Indian compound during evacuation process.

➡️ UK foreign minister failed to make a phone call to Afghan counterpart. Now demands of resignation.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 210.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.41 Million.

