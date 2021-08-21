TNI Morning News Headlines – August 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 911 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 531 quarantine and 380 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 352 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (88).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (352), Cuttack (88), Balasore (51). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,289.

➡️ As many as 71,264 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurate permanent campus of Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF death: Interrogation of Gajapati DFO Sangram Keshari Behera underway by Odisha Crime Branch team.

➡️ 108 MLAs to visit Hinjili, the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s constituency to see transformation of 50 high schools .

India News

➡️ India reports 34,457 new COVID 19 cases, 375 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 3,61,340; lowest in 151 days.

➡️ Recovery rate increases to 97.54% in India.

➡️ A Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 50,45,76,158 including 17,21,205 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds the cumulative figure of 57.61 crore mark.

➡️ An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft took off from Kabul with over 85 Indians.

➡️ 3 Jaish-e-Mohammad militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

➡️ Delhi-NCR records season’s highest one-day rain today; IMD issues orange alert. Traffic movement is affected. Safdarjung observatory records 138.8mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30am today.

➡️ 3 cops in Yadgir were suspended for inaction over celebratory firing by supporters of BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur

➡️ NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) extends deadline to submit application fee. The all-India medical entrance test is scheduled for September 12.

World News

➡️ Children hospitalized with COVID-19 in US hits record number.

➡️ UNDP alarmed over ‘current trajectory’ of Afghan conflict.

➡️ Taliban opens fire in Indian compound during evacuation process.

➡️ UK foreign minister failed to make a phone call to Afghan counterpart. Now demands of resignation.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 210.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.41 Million.