TNI Morning News Headlines – August 08, 2025

📌Ambulance driver caught sleeping on duty while carrying pregnant woman to hospital in R. Udaygiri block of Gajapati district.
📌Kendrapara Plus 3 student’s death case: Cops detain boyfriend from Chennai for questioning.
📌Orissa High Court directs State Government to take strict measures to stop cow slaughter.
📌Uttarkashi cloudburst incident: Disaster relief and rescue work continues for the second consecutive day.
📌Election Commission notifies vice presidential poll; 3 submit nominations, papers rejected. NDA is consulting internally to select a candidate.
📌NCERT introduces chapters on 3 legendary Indian war heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma, in its new academic curriculum for Class 7 and 8.
📌Jammu & Kashmir: Operation continues in Akhal Devsar area of Kulgam district for 8th consecutive day. One terrorist neutralised.
📌Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs hold protest inside Parliament premises over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
📌Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikaar Rally’ will be held in Bengaluru today.
📌Actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was stabbed to death over parking dispute in Delhi.
📌Delhi High Court refuses to stay release of movie Udaipur Files, the film based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022.
📌Sensex declines 242.24 points to 80,381.02 in early trade; Nifty drops 54.85 points to 24,541.30.
📌Rupee falls 2 paise to 87.60 against US dollar in early trade.
📌No trade negotiations with India till Russian Oil purchase issue is resolved: US President Donald Trump.
