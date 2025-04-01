TNI Morning News Headlines – April 01, 2025

➡️President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa.
➡️Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa or Odisha Day at Puri sea beach.
➡️Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar sets all-time record with 39.5 lakh visitors, Rs 25.37 crore revenue in 2024-25.
➡️Vedanta Ltd to establish an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, creating 2 lakh jobs.
➡️Redevelopment of Panposh railway station is in the cards to support Rourkela’s growth: Media Reports.
➡️4 children among 7 killed in gas cylinder blast at a house in Pathar Pratima in West Bengal.
➡️IMD has warned of an exceptionally hot summer across the country from April to June.
➡️Centre to move Coastal Shipping Bill, Shashi Tharoor will present 6th report of Standing Committee on External Affairs.
➡️Director Sanoj Mishra arrested in connection with a rape case. Earlier he offered movie to viral girl from Kumbh Mela, Monalisa.
➡️Rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs 41, effective today.
➡️Sensex drops 639.13 points to 76,775.79 in early trade; Nifty declines 180.25 points to 23,339.10.
➡️Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font arrives in India for 5-day visit.
➡️India sends fresh batch of 50 tonnes relief aid to quake-hit Myanmar.
➡️NASA astronaut Sunita Williams plans trip to India, says India is amazing from space.
➡️Iran has rejected direct negotiations with US in response to Donald Trump’s letter.
