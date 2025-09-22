TNI Evening News Headlines – September 22, 2025

📌Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy rejects no-confidence motion brought by the Congress, on technical ground; Congress MLAs stages walkout and dharna.
📌Balanga Victim claimed in her dying declaration that she had set herself afire”, CM Mohan Majhi tells Odisha Assembly.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrests Soumya Ranjan Kheti, former Principal of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), Binika in Sonepur district for embezzling Government funds.
📌Ornaments of Trinities, which have been stored at a temporary strongroom, will be taken back to Ratna Bhandar on September 23.
📌Rains washed away Kalinga Ghat road in Kandhamal district; road communication between Kandhamal and Ganjam districts has been completely cut off.
📌Odisha records 22 student suicides in 15 months: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi at Odisha Assembly.
📌Centre approves release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under PMUY scheme.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura.
📌External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets US State Secretary Marco Rubio on sidelines of 80th UNGA.
📌Human Rights Commission urges action against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix over airing e-cigarette scene in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’.
📌Nepal President administers oath to 4 new ministers in interim Government.
📌UK, Australia and Canada recognise Palestinian state despite US, Israel opposition.
