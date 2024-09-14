TNI Evening News Headlines – September 14, 2024

➡️3 new Vande Bharat trains to start operating through Odisha in the next 2 Days.
➡️PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,460 crore in Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat during September 15-17.
➡️Odisha Government declared Holiday for Bhubaneswar schools, colleges, all government offices on September 17 for the launch of Subhadra Yojana by the Prime Minister.
➡️Utkela-Bhubaneswar flight services to be available on Sundays too.
Related Posts
➡️Uttar Pradesh: Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Zakir Colony of Meerut. 8-10 people are trapped.
➡️RG Kar impasse: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets, tries to convince agitating doctors to attend meeting without live streaming.
➡️Eight Naxalites arrested; explosives seized in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Indian Men’s Hockey Team registered 2-1 victory against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday.
Comments are closed.