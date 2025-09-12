TNI Evening News Headlines – September 12, 2025

📌IAS Reshuffle: Vijay Amruta Kulange appointed as the Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service, Odisha. Anjana Panda appointed AYUSH Director.
📌Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and seals Archana Nag’s 3-storey luxurious house in Bhubaneswar.
📌Odisha OPSC Civil Services topper Aswini Kumar Panda caught taking Rs 15000 bribe.
📌Former Minister Prafulla Mallik claims that he resigned from Biju Janata Dal before the party placed him under suspension.
📌No-Confidence Motion moved by 19 councillors against Rayagada Municipality Vice-Chairperson Shubhra Panda.
📌Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; another cyclonic circulation around September 20, says IMD.
📌Nursing trainee Romeo Ranjan Samal from Soro found dead in Balasore hospital hostel.
📌Iconic Cuttack Bali Jatra 2025 to start from November 5. Bali Yatra will feature stalls on the lower ground near Gadagadia Ghat.
📌Gunupur Naib Sarpanch found dead at home in Rayagada, husband detained.
📌Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 15: IMD.
📌President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office of Vice President of India to C. P. Radhakrishnan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
📌PM Narendra Modi to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar from 13th to 15th September.
📌Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre, Election Commission of India on PIL seeking direction to frame rules to regulate political parties, curb crime links.
📌Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Bombay High Court recieves bomb threat, staff members vacate premises.
📌SpiceJet wheel falls off during takeoff, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe.
📌Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway in Bijapur. 2 naxals killed.
📌Defence Ministry receives IAF’s proposal for buying 114 ‘Made in India’ Rafale fighter jets.
📌Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will resume from August 14.
📌Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 10-day visit to Wayanad.
📌Supreme Court bans clicking photos, making reels in its high security zone.
📌Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam offers prayers at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
📌UPI raises daily payment limit to Rs 10 lakh from September 15.
📌India-France hold 17th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.
📌Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51 in Nepal; one Indian among dead.
📌67 Nepali prison escapees so far held at India-Nepal border.
📌Hong Kong Open: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make it to semifinals.
Comments are closed.