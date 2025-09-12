TNI Evening News Headlines – September 12, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office of Vice President of India to C. P. Radhakrishnan. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
📌IAS Reshuffle: Vijay Amruta Kulange appointed as the Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service, Odisha. Anjana Panda appointed AYUSH Director.
 
📌Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and seals Archana Nag’s 3-storey luxurious house in Bhubaneswar.
 
📌Odisha OPSC Civil Services topper Aswini Kumar Panda caught taking Rs 15000 bribe.
 
📌Former Minister Prafulla Mallik claims that he resigned from Biju Janata Dal before the party placed him under suspension.
 
📌No-Confidence Motion moved by 19 councillors against Rayagada Municipality Vice-Chairperson Shubhra Panda.
 
📌Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; another cyclonic circulation around September 20, says IMD.
 
📌Nursing trainee Romeo Ranjan Samal from Soro found dead in Balasore hospital hostel.
 
📌Iconic Cuttack Bali Jatra 2025 to start from November 5. Bali Yatra will feature stalls on the lower ground near Gadagadia Ghat.
 
📌Gunupur Naib Sarpanch found dead at home in Rayagada, husband detained.
 
📌Monsoon withdrawal likely to begin around September 15: IMD.
 
📌PM Narendra Modi to visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar from 13th to 15th September.
 
📌Supreme Court issues notice to the Centre, Election Commission of India on PIL seeking direction to frame rules to regulate political parties, curb crime links.

📌Delhi High Court receives a bomb threat via mail. Bombay High Court recieves bomb threat, staff members vacate premises.
 
📌SpiceJet wheel falls off during takeoff, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe.
 
📌Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway in Bijapur. 2 naxals killed.
 
📌Defence Ministry receives IAF’s proposal for buying 114 ‘Made in India’ Rafale fighter jets.
 
📌Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will resume from August 14.
 
📌Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on 10-day visit to Wayanad.
 
📌Supreme Court bans clicking photos, making reels in its high security zone.
 
📌Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam offers prayers at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.
 
📌UPI raises daily payment limit to Rs 10 lakh from September 15.
 
📌India-France hold 17th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism.
 
📌Death toll from Gen Z protests rises to 51 in Nepal; one Indian among dead.
 
📌67 Nepali prison escapees so far held at India-Nepal border.
 
📌Hong Kong Open: India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty make it to semifinals.
