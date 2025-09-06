TNI Evening News Headlines – September 06, 2025

📌Special OTET exam date announced; will be conducted on September 27 in two sittings.
📌Third paper of the CPSE-2024 for the recruitment of Police SIs has been postponed to October 6, 2025 Durga Puja ‘Bhasani’.
📌Rainfall likely to continue in Odisha till September 8: IMD.
📌Science City to come up in Bhubaneswar; 100-acre land earmarked.
📌Odisha to host Asian Table Tennis Championships from October 11-15 in Bhubaneswar.
📌PM Narendra Modi will be felicitated for ‘GST reforms’ at BJP MPs’ workshop meeting in Delhi tomorrow.
📌PM Modi speaks to French President Macron, discusses ongoing efforts to end Ukraine conflict.
📌Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5 crore aid for Punjab flood relief.
📌PM Modi meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Thousands of devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesh in Maharashtra.
📌India storm into the Asia Cup FINALS with a 7-0 win over China; will face Korea in the title clash.
