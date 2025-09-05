TNI Evening News Headlines – September 05, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
On Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu honoured two teachers from Odisha at the National Teachers’ Award ceremony in New Delhi.
📌State Government will regularise the jobs of over 13,000 schematic junior teachers in Odisha, informed CM Mohan Majhi.
 
📌Odisha Junior Teachers’ Association felicitated CM Mohan Majhi for announcing the appointment of schematic junior teachers as regular teachers.
 
📌24,750 passes distributed during Ratha Jatra 2025.
 
📌Odisha Government makes BSNL services compulsory in all Government offices.
 
📌Man dies inside car after vehicle plunges into canal in Odisha.
 
📌Mass poultry deaths spark bird flu fears in Jagatsinghpur.
 
📌Over 40 hospitalised after chemical fume leak at Cuddalore SIPCOT facility in Tamil Nadu.

📌Yamuna shows signs of receding, but many Delhi areas still submerged.
 
📌Justice Shree Chandrashekhar sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.
 
📌Lookout circular issued against actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra in Rs 60 crore cheating case.
 
📌Gold prices jumped by Rs 900 to Rs 1,06,970 per 10 grams.
 
📌Bhutan’s PM Tshering Tobgay arrives at Delhi Airport.
 
📌US President Donald Trump has triggered a fresh storm in global diplomacy with his comment on India and Russia’s ties with China.
 
📌Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejects White House Senior Advisor Peter Navarro’s remarks against India, terming as “inaccurate and misleading statements”.
 
