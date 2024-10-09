TNI Evening News Headlines – October 9, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi released Rs 5,000 each to the bank accounts of the 35 lakh women beneficiaries at an event held in Baripada under Subhadra Yojana.
➡️Odisha Government nominated senior IAS officers to review the progress of 16 districts in Odisha under the Aspirational Districts Programme and Aspirational Blocks Programme of NITI Aayog.
➡️Third phase Subhadra Yojana money will transfer soon: Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pravati Parida.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik launched party’s membership drive program at Shankh Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Dhenkanal: Roof collapses while construction was underway near Mahisapata on NH-55. 1 killed, 2 critically injured; 3-4 labourers reportedly still trapped.
➡️Black tiger safari to come up in Baripada under the Mayurbhanj district soon.
➡️Body of abducted Territorial Army soldier found in forests of J&K’s Anantnag
➡️Cabinet approved continuation of supply of free fortified rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028.
➡️Cabinet approves construction of 2,280 km of roads in border area of Rajasthan and Punjab.
➡️Union Cabinet approved the development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Gujarat’s Lothal.
➡️PM Narendra Modi virtually lays the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore.
➡️Chief Minister’s Bunglow in Delhi (Sheesh Mehal) sealed and double locked by authorities.
➡️Delhi Chief Minister’s Office claimed that Delhi LG got all belongings of CM Atishi removed from her Civil Lines residence, where she shifted just two days ago.
➡️Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked EVMs & raised question on BJP’s victory in Haryana.
➡️Ratan Tata, the chairman of Tata Sons is reportedly in critical condition and receiving intensive care at a Mumbai hospital.
➡️India post 172/3 against Sri Lanka in their Women’s T20 World Cup match in Dubai.
➡️India score 221/9 against Bangladesh in their second T20 International at Delhi.
➡️Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team confirms bronze at Asian Championships.
➡️Israel strikes Hezbollah command centres, killing over 50 militants.
➡️Two Google DeepMind scientists Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, along with Washington University Professor David Baker, on Wednesday won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
