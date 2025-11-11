TNI Evening News Headlines – November 11, 2025

📌Nuapada Bypoll: Voter turnout recorded approximately 78.27% by 7:00 PM, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
📌Two polling officers were suspended for a voting secrecy breach.
📌BJD accuses BJP of violating the Model Code of Conduct during polling in Nuapada.
📌Orissa High Court denies bail to Cuttack’s Abdur Rehman who had links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent.
📌Odisha suffer humiliating defeat, lose to Vidarbha by 100 runs in an Elite group match of Ranji Trophy.
📌67.14% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections: Election Commission of India.
📌Bihar Elections 2025: EVMs and VVPAT machines are being sealed as the voting for the second and final phase concludes.
📌Bihar Exit Polls: As per the Exit Polls by ET, out of 243 seats, NDA is predicted to get 135-150, the Mahagathbandhan to get 88-103, and others may get 3-7 seats.
📌Bihar Exit Polls: As per the Exit Polls by Times of India, out of 243 seats, NDA is predicted to get 147-167, the Mahagathbandhan to get 70-90, and others may get 2-6 seats.
📌Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad resigns from the party’s primary membership.
📌Terror Plot: Arrested Kashmiri Dr Muzammil Ganaie’s family says he left home 4 years ago to work as a doctor in Delhi. 360 kg of explosives recovered from his rented accommodation in Faridabad.
📌Report suggests that three Kashmiri doctors involved in Delhi blast. Dr. Umar Nabi: Suspected Suicide Bomber, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather arrested from Saharanpur and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel arrested from Faridabad.
📌Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on 12th of November.
📌A day after a deadly attack in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired review meetings on Delhi car blast with the senior officials.
📌Ministry of Home Affairs hands over Delhi car blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
📌50–60 kg of explosives seized in Faridabad a day after Red Fort blast; 2 arrested.
📌Delhi records first “severe” air quality day this year as 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 428: Central Pollution Control Board.
📌Chhattisgarh: Multiple encounters between Security Forces (SFs) and Maoist took place in a forested area under Modakpal Police Station limits in Bijapur district.
📌12 dead, 27 injured as deadly explosion rocks Islamabad court.
