TNI Evening News Headlines – May 26, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi invited PM Modi for this year’s Ratha Jatra & to commemorate the 1st Anniversary of BJP Government in Odisha.
 
➡️Collapse has occurred near Adenigarh in Tunnel T-4, longest tunnel in the Khordha Road–Balangir railway project, located in Boudh district.
 
➡️Four including a minor arrested for assaulting journalist in Bolangir.
 
➡️Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb seeks removal of ‘Dham’ tag from Digha Jagannath temple, West Bengal.
 
➡️Additional Tahasildar of Pipili in Puri district has been booked for sexual harassment of a woman RI.
 
➡️Covid-19 infections are increasing in India but there is nothing to worry, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl informed.
 
➡️Espionage Case: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, sent to 14 days judicial custody by Hisar District Court.
 
➡️All-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visits the Embassy of India in Kuwait.
 
➡️Indian Army releases a booklet to its personnel on Operation Sindoor, providing an inside look at the operations command centre from where the mission was closely monitored by senior military leadership.

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crores in Bhuj, Gujarat.
 
➡️NIA arrests CRPF personnel Moti Ram Jat in Delhi for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan intelligence officers.
 
➡️Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi appointed as the president of Assam Congress.
 
➡️NSA Ajit Doval to not attend Moscow security meet: Sources.
 
➡️Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy moves Supreme Court to declare Ram Setu as national monument.
 
➡️Sensex, Nifty surge as India becomes fourth largest economy.
 
➡️Sensex jumps 455.37 points to settle at 82,176.45; Nifty climbs 148 points to 25,001.15.
 
➡️Rupee rises 35 paise to settle at 85.10 (provisional) against US dollar.
 
➡️Hamas accepts US proposal for Gaza ceasefire, awaits Israeli response.
