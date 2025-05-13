TNI Evening News Headlines – May 13, 2025

➡️Odisha’s MPs and MLAs can suggest up to 15 teacher transfers in their constituencies for the current educational year.
➡️Bomb blast at Chhatia in Jajpur claims two lives.
➡️Dr. Shruti Das, a former professor from Berhampur University appointed as a member of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).
➡️IAS Uday Narayan Das appointed to the OPSC team.
➡️State Bar Council issued show-cause notice to Archana Nag as she did not mention the criminal cases registered in her name in the application for the advocate license.
➡️Justice BR Gavai to take oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) tomorrow.
➡️CBSE Class X and XII Results Declared. About 93.66% students passed the Class 10 and 88.39% cleared the Class 12 examinations.
➡️PM Modi visits Adampur Air Base; busts Pakistan Propaganda of damaging S-400 and MiG-29. Global embarrassment for Pakistani Government and Military.
➡️India will continue to target the terror infrastructure in Pakistan. It’s up to Pakistani Military if they stay out or fire on us. We will respond suitably.
➡️Understanding between India, Pakistan reached bilaterally. India does not accept any third party mediation in Kashmir.
➡️Bomb scare at Kolkata airport, IndiGo flight leaves for Mumbai four hours late.
➡️Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for alleged links to espionage.
