TNI Evening News Headlines – May 09, 2023

➡️Security forces neutralize 3 Maoists inside Tapranga forest in Kalahandi district.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas, Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government to provide 1.5 acres of land in Puri free of cost to Bihar Government for a Bhavan for devotees coming to offer prayers at Puri Shri Jagannath Temple.
➡️2 minor girls died after a bus dragged them for half kilometer on Sonepur-Bolangir road near Gaintala tehsil in Bolangir district. Following death of 2 daughters, father succumbs to injuries. Irate locals stage road blockade.
➡️Death toll rise to 23 in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.
➡️Captain Rakesh TR, of 9 PARA (Special Forces) awarded Shaurya Chakra for eliminating one terrorist during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on April 24, 2022.
➡️A female Cheetah Daksha, brought from South Africa has died in Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.
➡️DRDO espionage case: Pune’s Special ATS court sends accused DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar to ATS custody till 15th May.
➡️Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarter in California, the US.
➡️The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea become well marked: India Meteorological Department.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin accuses West of forgetting the nation that defeated Nazis.
➡️PTI Chief and former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court where he had gone for bail in multiple cases against him. Protesters entered compounds of army commanders’ residence in Lahore and army HQ in Rawalpindi.
