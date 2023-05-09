TNI Evening News Headlines – May 09, 2023

Odisha Government to provide 1.5 acres of land in Puri free of cost to Bihar Government for a Bhavan for devotees coming to offer prayers at Puri Shri Jagannath Temple.

2 minor girls died after a bus dragged them for half kilometer on Sonepur-Bolangir road near Gaintala tehsil in Bolangir district. Following death of 2 daughters, father succumbs to injuries. Irate locals stage road blockade.

Captain Rakesh TR, of 9 PARA (Special Forces) awarded Shaurya Chakra for eliminating one terrorist during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on April 24, 2022.

The low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea become well marked: India Meteorological Department.

