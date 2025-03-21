TNI Evening News Headlines – March 21, 2025

➡️Odisha Cabinet approved 10 proposals of 7 departments.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves a budget outlay of Rs 27,019.25 crore for implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu hosted a special breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan for MPs from four different States including Odisha.
➡️Former Aul MLA and senior Congress leader Devendra Sharma passes away.
➡️Bhubaneswar judicial complex road declared ‘no-parking zone’ for ensuring smooth traffic flow.
➡️BJD heads to Chennai for delimitation meet hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.
➡️Excise Department busted a racket selling illicit liquor in cold drink bottles at Ghatikia area in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Supreme Court launches ‘in-house’ probe against Justice Yashwant Varma after a large amount of unaccounted cash was discovered at his residence.
➡️A legal complaint was filed against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the CJM Court, Muzaffarpur after he allegedly showed unusual behaviour during the national anthem.
➡️The meeting on delimitation, called by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, to be held tomorrow, March 22 in Chennai.
➡️Trinamool Congress to skip DMK’s delimitation meet.
➡️2,700 police personnel deployed for IPL matches in Hyderabad.
➡️Lok Sabha passes demands for grants for various ministries for Financial Year 2025-26.
Comments are closed.