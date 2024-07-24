TNI Evening News Headlines – July 24, 2024

➡️Odisha receives Rs 10,586 crore allocation for Railways in Union Budget 2024: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
➡️Odisha Economic Survey 2023-24: Odisha’s per capita income stands at Rs 1,61,437 in 2023-24, much below than India’s per capita income of Rs 1,84,205. Odisha ranks 11th among 17 Major States.
➡️Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly.
➡️Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for both Paper-I & Paper-II categories was rescheduled by the Board of Secondary Education. It will be held on 17/08/2024 instead of 09/08/2024: Board of Secondary Education.
➡️DRDO successfully conducted a flight test of the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System at ITR, Chandipur in Odisha.
➡️Injuries reported after temporary gate collapses in Kolkata which was attended by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
➡️Government allocates Rs 10,376 crore for Nort East Railway development.
➡️Bihar assembly passes bill to curb paper leaks, malpractices in govt recruitment exams.
➡️EAM Dr S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy meet in Delhi.
➡️The body of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman of INS Brahmaputra has been found today.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to close at a record low of 83.71 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex drops 280.16 points to settle at 80,148.88; Nifty declines 65.55 points to 24,413.50.
➡️18 people died in Nepal Plane Crash. Only Pilot survived and being treated at a hospital.
