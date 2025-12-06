TNI Evening News Headlines – December 06, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurate Global Energy Leaders’ Summit 2025 in Puri.

📌BJD leader Prafulla Samal’s 2 sons Prayaskanti and Pranitkanti and his sister Urmila Nayak join BJP.

📌Nearly 400 acres of land belonging to Lord Jagannath identified outside Odisha, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed the Assembly.

📌CRUT to run special Ama Bus services for the India–South Africa T20I at Barabati Stadium on December 9.

📌Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2025 has been scheduled for January 20, application process begins today and will remain open until January 17, 2026.

📌Over 6.23 lakh Subhadra Yojana applications still under consideration, Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida informed in Odisha Assembly.

📌Ministry of Civil Aviation caps airfares at Rs 18,000 as maximum fare amid IndiGo crisis.

📌Centre orders IndiGo to clear all refunds by 8 PM on December 7, 2025.

📌 India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his maiden ODI hundred during the third match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

📌 India beat South Africa in third ODI by nine wickets, clinch the three-match series 2-1.

📌 India-US trade talks scheduled to be held in New Delhi starting December 10: Government Sources.

📌Pakistan, Afghanistan exchange heavy fire along Border amid heightened tensions.