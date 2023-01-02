TNI Afternoon News Headlines – 2nd January, 2023

➡️Ten junior teachers in Malkangiri have been dismissed from service for remaining absent from duty for a long period.

➡️Two persons were killed in separate elephant attack incidents in Khordha and Keonjhar districts of Odisha.

➡️Rama Kumari Devi, the last queen of the royal family of Jeypore in Koraput district, passed away at the Moti Mahal Palace.

➡️The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report on the mysterious deaths of two Russian tourists at a hotel in Rayagada town of Odisha.

➡️Sambalpur admin and MCL to redevelop ‘Maatrutva’ app to track health of pregnant woman.

➡️The Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) commenced in the national capital on Monday, says the Ministry of Defence.

➡️As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to resume in Delhi on Tuesday, city police issued a traffic advisory alerting that there is likely to be very heavy traffic in the city.

➡️Yogi Adityanath holds review meeting on Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh with Team-9.

➡️Cricketer Rishabh Pant’s condition improves, shifted from ICU to private ward.

➡️Pakistan Government increases prices of wheat flour, sugar, ghee in utility stores.