Supreme Court Releases Report on Justice Yashwant Varma, Orders High-Level Probe

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court of India has publicly released a report on the alleged discovery of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma. The report, submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, includes Justice Varma’s response, along with photographs and a video from the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, after consulting the Supreme Court collegium, ordered the public release of the documents to counter misinformation. A three-member inquiry committee—comprising Chief Justices Sheel Nagu, GS Sandhawalia, and Justice Anu Sivaraman—has been formed to investigate the matter. Justice Varma has been relieved of judicial work pending the probe.

Denying the allegations, Justice Varma called it a conspiracy, asserting that the fire occurred in an outhouse storeroom accessible to many and not part of his residence. The Supreme Court stated that if the inquiry finds credible grounds, Justice Varma may be advised to resign or face removal proceedings. The case could have major implications for judicial accountability.