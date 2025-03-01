Subhadra Money on March 6 and 8, announces Odisha CM

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced on X that more than 1.7 lakh women will get their 1st installment of Subhadra Yojana assistance in Phase 5 on March 6 while the second installment money will be disbursed on March 8 (International Women’s Day).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The scheme will benefit over 1 crore women beneficiaries, ensuring credit of Rs 10,000 per annum over the next 5 years.