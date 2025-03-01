Subhadra Money on March 6 and 8, announces Odisha CM

TNI Bureau: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced on X that more than 1.7 lakh women will get their 1st installment of Subhadra Yojana assistance in Phase 5 on March 6 while the second installment money will be disbursed on March 8 (International Women’s Day).
The scheme will benefit over 1 crore women beneficiaries, ensuring credit of Rs 10,000 per annum over the next 5 years.
ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ପୂରଣ ହେଉଛି। ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧା ପାଇଁ ୫ମ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟାୟ ସୁଭଦ୍ରା ଯୋଜନା ସହାୟତା ମିଳିବାକୁ ଯାଉଛି। ଚଳିତ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୬ ତାରିଖରେ ୧ମ କିସ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ୮ ତାରିଖ (ଅନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ମହିଳା ଦିବସ) ରେ ୨ୟ କିସ୍ତି ପ୍ରଦାନ କରାଯିବ। ଏହାଦ୍ୱାରା ୧କୋଟିରୁ ଅଧିକ ହିତାଧିକାରୀ ଉପକୃତ ହେବେ। #SubhadraYojana pic.twitter.com/9TJ8pZM1YL
— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) March 1, 2025
Comments are closed.