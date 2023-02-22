Speaker rejects CLP leader’s motion to discuss Naba Das Murder Case

TNI Bureau: Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh today rejected State Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra’s motion to discuss the sensational Naba Das murder case in the house.

In his letter to the Secretary of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Mishra said, “The deep rooted conspiracy and inhuman killing of a cabinet minister in the state on date 29/01/1023 and failure of police to identify the culprit, conspirators motive of killing and also the attempt of the State govt to suppress the matter be discussed.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, the Assembly Speaker Arukh rejected the motion.

Yesterday too, the members of the grand old party created ruckus in the House during Governor’s address protesting against the murder of Naba Das and law and order situation in the State.