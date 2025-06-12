Shocking Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad; Worst Feared

TNI Bureau: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane with 242 people (230 passengers and 12 crew members), crashed into Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College Hostel. Several MBBS Students and others are dead and injured too.

The plane crashed 5 minutes after the take off from Ahmedabad to London. As per the Air India, it has 169 Indian Nationals, 53 British Nationals, 7 Portuguese Nationals, 1 Canadian and 12 Crew Members.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As per the reports, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was among the passengers. There is no official word on casualties yet. Multiple reports suggest some injured have been shifted to hospitals.

Rescue teams including Indian Army, NDRF, Fire Services were pressed into service immediately. Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Ahmedabad. Further details are awaited.