Sabyasachi gained around 25kg in just 6 months for ‘Randi Pua Ananta’

By Sagarika Satapathy
Actor Sabyasachi Mishra will be seen in a new avatar in his upcoming film, ‘Randi Pua Ananta’, based on the novel of Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati. Sabyasachi gained around 25kg in just 6 months for the movie.

