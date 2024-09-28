Sabyasachi gained around 25kg in just 6 months for ‘Randi Pua Ananta’

Actor Sabyasachi Mishra will be seen in a new avatar in his upcoming film, ‘Randi Pua Ananta’, based on the novel of Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati. Sabyasachi gained around 25kg in just 6 months for the movie.
