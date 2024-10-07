RG Kar Hospital Case: No Gangrape, says CBI; Sanjay Roy Sole Accused

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first charge sheet in the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case, formally charging Sanjay Roy with murder and rape, but notably excluding any allegations of gang rape. Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10, and the investigation was subsequently handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court

The CBI has analyzed Roy’s call detail records and RG Kar Medical College CCTV footage, examining over 49 witnesses and reconstructing the crime scene. The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the case, expressing displeasure over the late filing of the FIR and instructing both the CBI and Kolkata Police to submit sealed reports. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that the crime scene had been compromised, a claim denied by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The CBI also arrested Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and the then SHO of Tala Police Station. The agency is investigating potential criminal conspiracy, focusing on call exchanges between the two. Evidence suggests they facilitated a hurried cremation of the victim, disregarding family requests for a second autopsy.