Relief for Taxpayers! Govt extends due date for filing of GST

TNI Bureau: In a big relief for GST taxpayers, the Union Government on Thursday has decided to extend last date of filing annual goods and services tax (GST) return to 31 March 2020.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has decided to extend due date for filing of Form GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and Form GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for Financial Year 2017-18 to 31st December and for Financial Year 2018-19 to 31st March 2020.

The Government has also decided to simplify these forms by making various fields of these forms as optional.

Earlier, GST taxpayers were to file required returns by November 30.