Ratha Jatra 2025: Chariot Pulling Delayed; Devotees Hospitalised

TNI Bureau: The pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings had a prolonged delay during the Ratha Jatra celebration in Puri on Friday. Though the chariot pulling began by 4 PM, the pulling of Nandighosa Chariot had a prolonged delay as Taladhwaja, Lord Balabhadra’s chariot, took time for turns, explained Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

The pulling of Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa began only at 7:45 PM, as a symbolic ritual, but halted shortly after rolling. The pulling of chariots will resume at 9.30 AM tomorrow, informed Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

On the other hand, over 600 people fell ill or injured reportedly due to overcrowding during the pulling of the chariots on the Grand Road, following which they were admitted to hospitals for treatment. Health condition of at least eight of them is stated to be critical and they are currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarter hospital.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan shrugged off the issues, saying the delay in pulling the chariots, was due to the time taken by Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja to complete the manoevure at a critical turn. Also, overcrowding contributed to the minor issues, he added. He also clarified that no inconvenience to the devotees, was reported.