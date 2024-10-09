Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86, India Mourns Loss of a Business Titan

Mumbai: Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group and a towering figure in Indian business, passed away on Monday at Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 86

Known for his integrity, visionary leadership, and philanthropy, Tata led the $100 billion Tata Group from 1991 to 2012, with a brief return as chairman in 2016-2017. Under his leadership, the group made significant global acquisitions, including Jaguar and Land Rover, and launched the Tata Nano, the world’s cheapest car, in 2009.

His death marks the end of an era for Indian industry, and tributes have poured in, including a heartfelt message from Harsh Goenka, who called Tata “a beacon of integrity and ethical leadership.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to his official ‘X’ account expressed condolences and wrote, “”Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few. My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the PM added.

Further details on funeral arrangements are awaited. Tata remained active in philanthropy through the Tata charitable trusts after stepping down from the company’s daily operations.