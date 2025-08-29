Rahul Gandhi’s Mega Bihar Push with ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’

By Suman Rodrigues: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi is leading a major campaign in Bihar with his Vote Adhikar Yatra that has drawn wide participation from INDIA bloc leaders and supporters. Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and other districts he alleged that 65 lakh names deleted from Bihar’s electoral rolls mostly belonged to the poor and weaker sections. He said BJP and the Election Commission were trying to steal votes and vowed not to allow it.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The 16-day yatra began on August 17 from Sasaram and will conclude in Patna on September 1 with a large procession from Gandhi Maidan to the Ambedkar statue. The march has covered several districts including Gaya Nawada Katihar Purnea and Madhubani.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and CPI ML leaders have joined Gandhi in the campaign. They accused BJP of turning the Election Commission into a puppet and alleged mass deletion of voters as an attack on democracy.