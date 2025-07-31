Rahul Gandhi calls ‘Indian Economy’ DEAD

TNI Bureau: Lok Sabha leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the economy of the country and termed ‘THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD.’

In a X post, Gandhi said that Modi killed the ‘Indian Economy’ and mentioned five reason for the poor economy of the country. They are 1) Adani-Modi partnership, 2) Demonetisation and a flawed GST, 3) Failed “Assemble in India,” 4) MSMEs wiped out and 5) Farmers crushed.

Modi has destroyed the future of India’s youth because there are no jobs, the leader of opposition alleged.

While talking to the media person out the Parliament he Congress leader said, “Yes, he is right. Everybody knows that, except the Prime Minister and Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact”.

Rahul’s ‘Indian Economy’ DEAD remark came just a few hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced to impose a 25% tariff on Indian imports and mocked India calling its economy “dead”.