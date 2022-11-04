Pradeep Majhi takes charge as SDC Odisha Advisor

TNI Bureau: Former Lok Sabha MP and strong Tribal leader from southern Odisha, Pradeep Majhi on Friday took oath as the Advisor of Special Development Council (SDC) that covers 9 districts – Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

While speaking on the occasion Pradeep Majhi said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the SDC will continue to change the lives of tribal brothers and sisters by promoting their art, culture and livelihood in 9 tribal districts.

He further stated that the Chief Minister is always with tribal communities and always committed for protection of their rights over water, land and forests.

Majhi took oath of the office in the presence of the Odisha Minister for ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department Jagannath Saraka, Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli, Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka, Laxmipur MLA Prabhu Jani, Gunupur MLA Raghunath Gamanga, State Adviser, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Sudhir Das, State Level Administrative Unit of Special Development Council Secretary Sumita Das and other dignitaries.

All Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of SDC – Dr. Debasish Marandi (Chairman, Mayurbhanj), Lakshmi Nayak (Chairman, Keonjhar), Adama Raba (Chairman, Malkangiri), Chandrasekhar Majhi (Chairman, Koraput), Upendra Gond (Chairman, Nabarangpur), Anusuya Majhi (Chairman, Rayagada), Mariam Raito (Chairman, Gajapati), Radan Mallik (Chairman, Kandhamal), Vinay Topo (Chairman, Sundargarh), Kamala Tiria (Vice-Chairman, Mayurbhanj), Narayan Purti (Vice-President, Kendujhar), Raila Naik (Vice-President, Malkangiri), Lakshmi Hantal (Vice-President, Koraput), Bhanumathi Pujari (Vice-President, Nabarangpur), Banamali Kadraka (Vice-President, Rayagada), Dhaneshwar Bhuyan (Vice-President, Gajapati), Nalini Kahar (Vice President, Kandhamal) and Sushila Topno (Vice President, Sundargarh) were felicitated on the occasion.