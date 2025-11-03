Pitabas Panda Murder Case: Prime Accused Uma Bisoyi Arrested

TNI Digital Bureau: Berhampur police have arrested Uma Bisoi, one of the main accused in the murder of senior advocate and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, marking a major step forward in the investigation.

According to police sources, Bisoi was detained on Monday for her alleged role in planning and coordinating the killing. Investigators said she was responsible for connecting with two hired shooters, Kurupatti Bhuyan and Chintu Pradhan, and arranging payments related to the crime.

Police believe that Bisoi acted on the instructions of others and helped organize the logistics for the murder, including contacting the contract killers and managing the money involved. The killing, reportedly carried out for a sum of around ₹50 lakh, took place near Panda’s residence in Berhampur on October 6.

Officials say Bisoi’s arrest could help trace Kurupatti Bhuyan, who remains missing.

The case has already led to several arrests. Earlier, former BJD MLA Bikram Panda and 11 others were taken into custody for their alleged involvement. Another accused, Sunil Hota, was arrested for sheltering the shooters at his farmhouse in Koraput district. Later, Sudarshan Jena, a close aide of the former legislator, surrendered and was questioned.

Investigators also suspect that Berhampur Municipal Corporation corporator Malaya Bisoi, reportedly linked to the former MLA, had approached Uma Bisoi to arrange the contract killers. After the crime, Uma and the shooters are said to have stayed at Hota’s farmhouse for four days before leaving the state.

Police said the investigation is now focused on finding Kurupatti Bhuyan, whose arrest could provide the final details needed to complete the case.