People Wanted Change, Says Manmohan Samal

TNI BUREAU: BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal said that people in Nuapada want change, and this is becoming clear from the ongoing counting. He called Nuapada a problem-plagued constituency with no industry, no factories, and no proper irrigation system. According to him, voters want change to solve these long-standing issues.

Samal also reacted to the Congress’s allegations. He said that his party has lost many times in the past but never made such accusations, and the opposition should introspect instead of blaming others.

His remarks come at a time when the opposition is crying foul as BJP candidate Dholakia is heading for a massive win in the Nuapada bypoll.