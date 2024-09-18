One Nation, One Election to become a Reality Soon

New Delhi: In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has endorsed the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. This decision marks a crucial step toward the implementation of synchronized elections in India, aimed at streamlining the electoral process across the country.

Historically, India held simultaneous elections between 1951 and 1967. However, over time, separate electoral schedules for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies emerged. Efforts to revive simultaneous elections have been discussed at various levels, including in the Law Commission’s 170th report in 1999 and the Parliamentary Committee’s 79th report in 2015, both of which advocated for this approach.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Kovind-led committee, which consulted political parties, experts, and other stakeholders, has proposed the execution of simultaneous elections in two phases. The first phase would involve the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, while the second phase would see the elections for local bodies, such as panchayats and municipalities, within 100 days of the general elections.

Additionally, the committee recommends the adoption of a common electoral roll for all levels of elections, which is expected to simplify voter management and reduce redundancy in the election process.

To ensure thorough deliberation on this proposal, the government plans to initiate widespread discussions across the country. An implementation group will be constituted to oversee the practical execution of this ambitious reform.