TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 69 on Tuesday, has shared some of his rare old photographs on Twitter which he has received from various friends. In addition, his fans too shared several of his old photos.

The images shared by the Prime Minister & his fans are from his days of youth.

PM Modi on Tuesday celebrated his birthday by visiting his home state Gujarat. Modi met his mother Heeraben and sought her blessings to mark his 69th birthday.