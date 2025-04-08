Odisha’s New Delhi Outreach Secures ₹1.03 Lakh Crore Investments, Sets Stage for Industrial Transformation

New Delhi: In a landmark development poised to reshape Odisha’s industrial future, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s high-level visit to New Delhi has culminated in the signing of 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and the receipt of 15 investment intents, collectively amounting to a staggering ₹1,03,090 crore. These ventures are expected to generate nearly 96,000 employment opportunities, opening new avenues for growth and prosperity across the state.

At the heart of the visit was Odisha’s ambitious bid to emerge as a petrochemical and manufacturing powerhouse, with Paradip envisioned as the next Dahej of the East. Speaking at the Investors’ Meet hosted at the Taj Palace Hotel, Chief Minister Majhi described the partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for a Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project as a “landmark moment” in the state’s industrial journey. The project alone accounts for ₹58,042 crore in proposed investment and is expected to create 24,000 jobs.

“Today’s agreement with IOCL is more than just a business deal—it is a commitment to Odisha’s future,” CM Majhi declared. “Our state stands ready to lead India’s petrochemical revolution. Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai.”

The Chief Minister’s strategic meetings with leading industrialists yielded concrete outcomes: 13 MoUs were signed, promising ₹98,880 crore in investments and around 67,000 jobs. Additionally, 15 investment intents were received, further bolstering Odisha’s profile as a magnet for industrial capital.

Key MoUs include partnerships with:

Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL)

Petronet LNG

These collaborations aim to strengthen the state’s role in India’s energy security and industrial self-reliance, especially in petrochemicals, sustainable infrastructure, and supply chain resilience.

The Odisha delegation, led by CM Majhi, held a series of one-on-one meetings with industry leaders from diverse sectors. Key engagements included:

Kiri Industries – Proposal for a specialty chemical production unit.

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd. – Plans to revive a tyre manufacturing plant in Balasore.

SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd. – Expansion of beverage manufacturing within the state.

Chowgule Group – Interest in setting up a shipbuilding and repair facility.

Inox GFL Group – Investment plans in the chemical sector post their acquisition of Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

Bombay Dyeing – Exploring ventures in home furnishings and textile manufacturing.

The Chief Minister also held discussions with associations such as AIMED (medical devices), Toy Association of India, and the United States India Business Council, signalling an inclusive approach to sectoral development.

Reinforcing his government’s commitment to ease of doing business, CM Majhi assured investors of a pro-industry policy framework backed by streamlined regulations, world-class infrastructure, and industry-aligned skill development initiatives. “Odisha is committed to not just attracting investment, but nurturing it,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The outcomes of the visit are expected to result in:

Robust Job Creation: Close to 96,000 employment opportunities across sectors.

Economic Diversification: Reducing dependence on mining by expanding into petrochemicals, chemicals, textiles, and more.

Infrastructure Upgrades: Strengthening logistics, utilities, and digital infrastructure to support large-scale industrial activity.

Skilling and Human Capital: Industry-linked training initiatives to equip the local workforce.

Boost to Exports: Expanding Odisha’s footprint in global markets through value-added manufacturing.

The Investors’ Meet began with a welcome address by Odisha’s Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. IOCL Chairman A.S. Sahney spoke on the transformative scope of the petrochemical sector, followed by a presentation on Odisha’s industrial vision by Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and MSME.

Addressing the gathering, Odisha Industries and Skill Development Minister Sampad Chandra Swain outlined the state’s strategic industrial roadmap. Union Ministers Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Hardeep Singh Puri praised the Odisha government’s proactive governance and bold industrial aspirations.

Chief Minister Majhi’s visit has not only secured investments but also reignited confidence in Odisha’s potential as an industrial growth engine. The flurry of agreements and strategic dialogues reflect a resurgent Odisha ready to lead with purpose, partnership, and progress.

“Under the visionary leadership of CM Majhi,” said one industry veteran at the event, “Odisha is not just participating in India’s growth story it is scripting its own chapter of industrial excellence.”

As the state moves forward with renewed momentum, the foundations laid in New Delhi are expected to yield lasting dividends for the people of Odisha and for the national economy at large.











Beta Beta feature