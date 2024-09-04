Odisha’s Key Role in Reviving Indian Hockey

Indian hockey, once a dominant force on the global stage, saw a significant decline after winning its last Olympic gold in 1980. The Indian men’s hockey team, which had secured an impressive eight Olympic gold medals between 1928 and 1980, entered a period of decline and failed to win any major international tournaments until the 21st century.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics marked a turning point when the Indian men’s team ended a 41-year medal drought by winning a bronze, defeating Germany 5-4. This victory, and the team’s subsequent success at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where they secured another bronze, can be traced back to a series of strategic moves, particularly from the state of Odisha and its Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen Patnaik, recognizing the potential of hockey to revive India’s sporting glory, took a bold step in 2018 by making Odisha the official sponsor of both the men’s and women’s national hockey teams. This sponsorship, which was a first-of-its-kind initiative by a state government, provided the necessary financial backing that allowed Indian hockey to rebuild itself. The Odisha government invested in world-class infrastructure, including the construction of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, the largest hockey stadium in the world.

The impact of these investments was visible in the resurgence of Indian hockey. The facilities provided by Odisha have been instrumental in training the players, giving them the edge needed to compete at the highest level. The support also extended to organizing major international tournaments in Odisha, including the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023, which showcased India’s hockey prowess to the world.

Naveen Patnaik’s involvement in hockey goes beyond administrative support. As a former hockey player himself, having served as a goalkeeper during his school days, Patnaik’s personal connection with the sport has been a driving force behind his relentless support. He described the moment when India won the bronze in Tokyo as deeply emotional and personal.

Odisha’s contribution, under Patnaik’s leadership, has played a crucial role in rekindling the flame of Indian hockey. The state’s continued sponsorship until 2033 ensures that this support will be available for the long term, helping Indian hockey teams to aim for even greater heights.

