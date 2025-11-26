Odisha Wheelchair Para-Cricket Association wins National Wheelchair Cricket Championship

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The Odisha Divyang Wheelchair Para-Cricket Association won the National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2025 at Surat by defeating the host Gujarat team. The tournament was organised by the Para Sports Association, Surat.
 
Odisha Divyang Wheelchair Cricket Team, under the aegis of the Social Security and Empowerment of the Disabled (SSEPD), Government of Odisha and under the supervision of the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) have maintained Odisha’s record in the field of sports at the national level.

The Divyang players, who have firmly claimed that they are no less than anyone despite being Divyang, are being discussed in all the intellectual circles to boost their morale.
 
Ekamra Bhubaneshwar MLA Babu Singh and Managing Trustee of E5 Business Solutions Trust, Prabin Padhy had encouraged the team before they departed for the Championship.
